About this product

The Battleship has two turbine vortex discs surrounding a diffusion disc, the Battleship hits hard but with a silky smooth delivery. Equipped with two kinds of armament: a quartz bucket or quartz nail with the dome, purists will love the amazing flavor quartz conveys. A custom Pounds glass dabber and heavy-duty housing that won't shake nor break your prized possession round out this amazing kit. Dual use for Concentrates & Dry Flowers.