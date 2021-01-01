About this product

Delivers massive thick hits with double filtration of the inline percolator on the bottom and the dome percolator on the top, the Muthaship double filtration perfectly smoothes out your hits while keeping your lips dry. Made from thick, durable 5mm borosilicate glass, the wide base keeps the Muthaship stable while the wide mouthpiece allows for excellent airflow. Matching 14mm borosilicate bowl fits into diffused 18mm female slide. For Dry Flowers.