About this product
Are you new to dabbing or looking for a switch up? Dank Dabber Tier boxes are a great way to get a affordable and quality set up for dabbing. Each box includes the essential tools of the trade including a gram of isolate so you're able to dab right away. Always shipped fast and discrete to your door!
Tier 1: Single Seed Bell
Tier 2: Flower of Life Straight Fab
In comments just mention which style you’d like for Tier 3!
Tier 3: 3 Seed Exosphere
Tier 3: 3 Seed Ball Torus Klein
Tier 3: 3 Seed Straight Fab Torus
Tier 1: Single Seed Bell
Tier 2: Flower of Life Straight Fab
In comments just mention which style you’d like for Tier 3!
Tier 3: 3 Seed Exosphere
Tier 3: 3 Seed Ball Torus Klein
Tier 3: 3 Seed Straight Fab Torus
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!