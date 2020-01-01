 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Dank Dabber
Dank Dabber

Finger Dabbers and Quality CBD Products

Dank Dabber - The Finger Tip Dab Pick
Perfect for concentrates.
About Dank Dabber

Unique - Thimble Design; The Original Finger Dabber User Friendly ~ Stands by itself to prevent your dabs from getting dirty, different tips for all types of concentrate, eliminates some of the juggle while dabbing and easy to clean! ​ MULTIPURPOSE~ All of the dabbers double as a carb cap in a pinch for low temp dabs! UNBREAKABLE ~ Crafted from T2 titanium equivalent marine grade stainless steel! Safe ~ Zero heat transfer to your finger during use, they resist oxidation (off-gassing) when exposed to temperatures up to 1,400° so it's beyond safe to use with any dab set up. Also provided with the v1 Needle Point is a protective cap for when not in use to prevent harm! MADE IN AMERICA ~ Down to the packaging they come in!

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Canada, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii