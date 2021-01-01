About this product

This is an easy to grow, mostly sativa strain that grows relatively fast producing good yields of compact indica-like, potent buds. This is a mellow, but potent sativa-dominant strain that is described as gentle and creative. AK-47 is a mix of a South American, Thai and Mexican sativa, crossed with an Afghani indica. Originating in the Netherlands in the early 90’s, this strain has earned some of the highest merits in the cannabis scene. With 16 awards under its belt, AK-47 ranks amongst the highest ranked strains ever created.