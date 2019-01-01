 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Dank Seeds
Dank Seeds Cover Photo

Dank Seeds

Best Seed in Town

About Dank Seeds

Dank Seeds in a Michigan-based seed bank providing access to high quality feminized seeds. We specializing in bringing back your favorite old-school strains like Skunk #1, Jack Herer, Grape Ape and Northern Lights. We also strive to bring you the hottest new strains on the market like our Gelato OG, Cherry Pie, Do-Si-Dos and Zkittlez. Dank Seeds has everything your looking for, we offer same day shipping on orders placed before noon EST, we track and guarantee you will receive your order and we also have a replacement policy available if you run into any issues while germinating. Our number one priority is helping people. We aren't successful unless you are!

Seeds

Available in

United States