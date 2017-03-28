Dank Teez
Acapulco Gold
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Ages pass and civilizations rise and fall but the DANK is eternal!
A timeless design inspired by a legendary strain brought to you by Dank Teez.
www.dankteez.com
Acapulco Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
453 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
