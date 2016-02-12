Loading…
Dank Teez

Go Time!

HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Welcome to DANK MART, where it's 4:20 Twenty-Four Seven baby!
Or as we like to call it, GO TIME! Available in "Store" or "Sign" versions.
Snap up this 4/20 Special Release as kwik as you can!
Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today!
www.dankteez.com

Go Time effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Focused
70% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
70% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
