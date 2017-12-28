Dank Teez
Northern Lights
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Get High! See Colors!
One day we'll raise the flag of the DANK nation at the top of world!
Celebrate this classic strain with an awesome design to match from Dank Teez.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
