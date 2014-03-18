About this product
Strain: Green Goblin (Sativa)
Effects: Calming pain relief
Flavors: Mixed berries, Apples, Pine and Eucalyptus
Type: CBDA (19.48%)
Natural Terpenes: B-caryophyllene | B-myrcene | terpinolene
About this strain
Green Goblin is either the family-friendly name of Green Crack or a specific phenotype of the Green Crack plant. Either way, it is most likely a cross of Northern Lights with Skunk #1, but some versions seem to have some diesel mixed in as well. The pungent aroma of the Goblin is overall musky and skunky with hints of that diesel fuel, and the buds will be a forest green with rusty orange hairs. This strong sativa will leave most happy, dreamy, and sometimes creative and extra-alert. The head buzz is coupled with relaxing body effects that continue on even after the mind clears.
About this brand
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.