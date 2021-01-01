About this product

This microscope water pipe is perfect for any connoisseur of water pipes. Not only is it highly functional, but it has great design as well. It features a 4" wide base, which is positioned directly under the quad-rocket diffused perc. These rocket percs generate amazing filtration of your smoke, thanks to all of its slits. After filtering through the quadrocket perc, smoke passes through the neck of the microscope to a domed circ perc. This second round of filtration creates an extremely smooth hit. The circ perc finally directs the smoke through flared mouthpiece. Adhering to the standards of scientific glass, this water pipe is made with clear glass and boasts amazing filtration.