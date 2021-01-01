About this product

The Triple Honeycomb Perc Water Pipe is a shining example of scientific glass. It features three honeycomb percs, vertically stacked on top of each other. The three percolators combine to product intense filtration and diffusion. The smoke literally filters three times, just before you inhale your silky smooth hit. The stemless design enhances the cleaning process, and the compact size optimizes portability. The Triple Honeycomb Water Pipe utilizes a 14mm female joint, and is available with either black, green, blue, or clear accents. This water pipe can be used for both dry herbs and concentrates, depending on your purchase of a dry herb bowl or a nail.



Want to see the triple honeycomb perc in action? Take a look at the product page: https://dankstop.com/products/dankstop-triple-honeycomb-perc-stemless-water-pipe