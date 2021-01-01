About this product

Kick back and relax with smooth tokes of therapeutic cannabinoids when you pull on Darwin Brands Chillax + CBN Darwin Cartridge. Formulated with the most beneficial ingredients, Darwin Brands Chillax + CBN Darwin Cartridge is easy to navigate for cannabis users of all experience backgrounds and can serve as a refreshing pick-me-up for more seasoned purveyors. Darwin Brands Chillax + CBN Darwin Cartridge contains 250mg of cannabinoid relief.