Logo for the brand DARWIN™

DARWIN™

Origin Series Chillax + CBN Darwin Cartridge 250mg

About this product

Kick back and relax with smooth tokes of therapeutic cannabinoids when you pull on Darwin Brands Chillax + CBN Darwin Cartridge. Formulated with the most beneficial ingredients, Darwin Brands Chillax + CBN Darwin Cartridge is easy to navigate for cannabis users of all experience backgrounds and can serve as a refreshing pick-me-up for more seasoned purveyors. Darwin Brands Chillax + CBN Darwin Cartridge contains 250mg of cannabinoid relief.
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!