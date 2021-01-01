About this product

Designed with connoisseur in mind, Darwin Brands is pleased to add the Pure Darwin Cartridge to the lineup of award-winning cartridges. Welcome to the Voyager Series, now you will be dosed with 1000mg of therapeutic cannabis vapors and for your safety, the distillate oil has been triple-distilled for smooth and clean draws of flavors. Each potent hit will take you higher and higher until you’ve peaked to your final destination