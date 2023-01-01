DaVinci's Dosing Capsule Herb Grinder is crafted from high-quality aluminum and shreds herb into the ideal medium grind consistency while diffusing the herb into the dosing capsules (Sold Separately) in a single step. Easy loading, easy clean-up. The dosing capsule herb grinder can fill up to 6 dosing capsules as you grind your material. The dosing capsule herb grinder fits up to .2g of ground herb and acts as a regular herb grinder when the dosing capsule ring is removed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.