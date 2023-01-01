DaVinci's Dosing Capsule Herb Grinder is crafted from high-quality aluminum and shreds herb into the ideal medium grind consistency while diffusing the herb into the dosing capsules (Sold Separately) in a single step. Easy loading, easy clean-up. The dosing capsule herb grinder can fill up to 6 dosing capsules as you grind your material. The dosing capsule herb grinder fits up to .2g of ground herb and acts as a regular herb grinder when the dosing capsule ring is removed.

