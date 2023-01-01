BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - LIMITED SUPPLY



This Hydrotube is made from high-strength borosilicate glass that cools and filters vapor. It fits any 10mm ground glass male joint. Try a Hydrotrube on your DAVINCI IQ2, IQC, or DAVINCI MIQRO today!



SPECIFICATIONS

- Device Dimensions: 1.39 in x 4.01 in

- Exterior Build: Borosilicate Glass

- Compatibilty: Female 10 mm ground glass joint fits any male 10 mm ground glass joint

- Water Volume: 1 tsp (minimum) – 3.25 (maximum); 1.5 tsp (recommended)



Features:

- Holds 6x more water than standard hydro tubes, providing maximum filtration

- J-hole technology elongates vapor path by 30%;

- Upper dome acts as a recycler, allowing for maximum vapor-to-water contact



Additional benefits:

- Spill-resistant design; Unique sipping mouthpiece is more ergonomic, eliminates neck strain, and increases sanitation

