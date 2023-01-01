This Hydrotube is made from high-strength borosilicate glass that cools and filters vapor. It fits any 10mm ground glass male joint. Try a Hydrotrube on your DAVINCI IQ2, IQC, or DAVINCI MIQRO today!
SPECIFICATIONS - Device Dimensions: 1.39 in x 4.01 in - Exterior Build: Borosilicate Glass - Compatibilty: Female 10 mm ground glass joint fits any male 10 mm ground glass joint - Water Volume: 1 tsp (minimum) – 3.25 (maximum); 1.5 tsp (recommended)
Features: - Holds 6x more water than standard hydro tubes, providing maximum filtration - J-hole technology elongates vapor path by 30%; - Upper dome acts as a recycler, allowing for maximum vapor-to-water contact
Additional benefits: - Spill-resistant design; Unique sipping mouthpiece is more ergonomic, eliminates neck strain, and increases sanitation
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.