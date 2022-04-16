Leafly Exclusive Promo - Take $40 Off Any IQC Vaporizer Purchase With Coupon Code LEAFLY40 at Checkout.



The DaVinci IQC is a revolutionary lithium-ion battery-powered portable vaporizer designed to deliver an exceptional user experience. It features precision temperature control, smart path heating mode, and removable 18650 battery for up to two hours of use. The alumina ceramic, glass-lined oven is designed with a + or - 1-degree accuracy that enables optimal warming of dry herb concentrates without burning them.



The zirconia/glass vapor path ensures purity in every draw as no metals or plastics are used on the airpath. The device also features type C charging which allows easy and fast charging in just two hours while reversing the charge capability can be used to power other devices such as your phone when you’re out and about. You can also use this vaporizer for both dry herbs and dosage pods for concentrate cannabis usage by loading it into the oven or extract kit respectively.



The DaVinci IQC Features:

- Type C Charging

- Airtight Zirconia / Glass Vapor Path

- Heating Method: Heat- Not- Burn, 32f-430F / 0-221C

- Heat Up Time: 30 Seconds

- Battery: Type 18650, 1 Hour Use, Removable, Rechargeable

- Communication: LED Grid, Vibration, App with Smart Paths

- Capacity: 0.5g dry herb conduction oven

- Safety: Heavy Metals Tested, No Loose Parts

- Dimensions: TBD

- Weight: TBD

- Warranty: 5 Years



This exclusive product comes packed with all the necessary items, including USB Type C Charging Cable, Accessory Kit, 10mm Water Tool Adapter, a Rechargeable Battery plus additional stickers and alcohol wipes for easy cleaning maintenance. With its outstanding safety profile featuring heavy metals testings that guarantee zero loose parts each time you vape along with a 5-year warranty, the IQC by DaVinci is here to revolutionize your cannabis experience. Get yours today and start vaping!



WHAT'S IN THE IQC CANNABIS VAPORIZER BOX

1x DaVinci IQC - Vaporizer Unit

1x 18650 Battery - Rechargeable

2x Stickers - For decoration

1x Vaporizer Users Manual - Instructions on usage

1x 10mm Water Adapter - For water tool connection

1x Extra Pick Tool - Used to remove residue

3x Alcohol Wipes - Used for cleaning maintenance

1x Brush Tool - Used to clean the unit

1x 3ft Braided Nylon USB To Type-C Cable – Charging cable

