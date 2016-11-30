Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dawg Star

Dawg Star

Big Mac Rosin-Infused Blunt 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Big Mac effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!