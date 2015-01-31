Loading…
Logo for the brand Dawg Star

Dawg Star

Pineapple Purps Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

2 x .5g Dawg Star Premium Flower Pre-Rolls
MIND | Sativa Dominant

Pineapple Purps effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
