About this product
The best atomizer on the market! CCELL™ M6 series utilizes a porous ceramic core instead of the traditional wick and coil. The result – Superior vape performance with high viscosity extracts, clean taste and the best of all, it has the LOWEST failure/leak rates!
CCELL Ceramic Core Technology:
-Dimensions: 60mm x 10mm(diameter)
-Patented Cell Technology
-Body Constructed with Stainless steel
-Polycarbonate tanker
-510 universal threading
-Silicon thread skirt included
Round tip Mouth piece : Wide aperture with shorter profile.
*An arbor press or equivalent tool is required for assembly.
CCELL Ceramic Core Technology:
-Dimensions: 60mm x 10mm(diameter)
-Patented Cell Technology
-Body Constructed with Stainless steel
-Polycarbonate tanker
-510 universal threading
-Silicon thread skirt included
Round tip Mouth piece : Wide aperture with shorter profile.
*An arbor press or equivalent tool is required for assembly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!