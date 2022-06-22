About this product
Everyone is different. At DC Alchemy we not only understand that, we celebrate it. With our 99% pure, non-GMO, organic hemp-derived CBD isolate, you can now infuse your own edibles, tinctures, or wellness products at home with your own standard dose of CBD. Need a little less or a little more? We’ve got you covered. Our CBD isolate is easy to measure and use – making it the perfect addition to your medicine cabinet.
CBD Isolate is Cannabidiol in its purest form. The non-psychoactive CBD compound present in full spectrum hemp oil is isolated and refined down to a pristine purity to eliminate oils, toxins, plant material and waxes. With zero taste and odor, CBD blends perfectly into your everyday life. CBD isolate is a completely natural, non-synthetic supplement.
Safe, supercritical CO2 is used to pull the CBD-rich hemp oil from the plant, the oil then undergoes purifying processes to filter out the plant material, excess waxes and unwanted low THC levels – everything except for 99% organic, pure, crystalline CBD isolate.
About this brand
DC ALCHEMY
We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience.
Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging
* use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *
