 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. De Shay ATM Service
De Shay ATM Service Cover Photo

De Shay ATM Service

FREE ATM FOR YOUR DISPENSARY!!!!

About De Shay ATM Service

DID YOU KNOW THAT BY HAVING AN ATM MACHINE IN YOUR DISPENSARY CREATES MORE CASH FLOW??? You are missing opportunities and losing customers if no ATM is nearby. We are an "on the go" society, people want convenience. Having an ATM at your collective is the number one way to increase customer traffic, and increase business. The benefits are substantial, 80% of the money withdrawn is spent in that establishment! DON' T LET MONEY WALK OUT OF YOUR COLLECTIVE! Get an ATM installed for FREE!! Call Phil for more information at 310-213-7445