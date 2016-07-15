About this strain
A mostly sativa cross of Jack the Ripper and Space Queen, this strain from Subcool's The Dank has high THC levels and a citrus flavor.
Pandora's Box effects
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
32% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
