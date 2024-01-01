Loading...

Deep Roots Harvest

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

4 products
Product image for Watermelon Chillers 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Watermelon Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mango Chillers 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Mango Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 99.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Cheeba Chews 100mg 10-pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Cheeba Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Key Lime Helix Twist Gummies 100mg 10-pack
Gummies
Key Lime Helix Twist Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 94%
CBD 0%