Deep Roots Harvest
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
4 products
Candy
Watermelon Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Mango Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 99.3%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Chocolate Cheeba Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Key Lime Helix Twist Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 94%
CBD 0%
Deep Roots Harvest
Catalog
Edibles