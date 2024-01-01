Loading...

Deep Roots Harvest

Deep Roots Harvest products

32 products
Product image for Sin Mint Cookies
Flower
Sin Mint Cookies
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 25.7%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Layer Cake
Flower
Layer Cake
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 27.5%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Bluebird Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Bluebird Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 24%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Watermelon Chillers 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Watermelon Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunset Sherbet Disposable Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
Sunset Sherbet Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 86%
CBD 1.8%
Product image for Cookies and Cream
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Product image for Woah Si Doh Live Resin 1g
Resin
Woah Si Doh Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Snowball 89 Sugar 1g
Solvent
Snowball 89 Sugar 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 69.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kosher Tangie Crumble 0.5g
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Crumble 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Medihaze Pre-Roll 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Medihaze Pre-Roll 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Product image for Mango Chillers 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Mango Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 99.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Product image for Diamond Dust Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
Resin
Diamond Dust Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 73.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Woah Si Doh Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Woah Si Doh Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Cheeba Chews 100mg 10-pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Cheeba Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Private Tangie Shatter 1g
Shatter
Private Tangie Shatter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 74.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mother's Dream Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Mother's Dream Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 78.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sin Mint Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Sin Mint Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
Product image for Zkittlez Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Zkittlez Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Layer Cake Pre-Roll 1.8g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Layer Cake Pre-Roll 1.8g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kosher Tangie Batter 0.5g
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Batter 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Pink Sugar Live Resin 1g
Resin
Tropical Pink Sugar Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 79.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch
Flower
Purple Punch
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.9%
CBD 0%