Deep Roots Harvest
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
Deep Roots Harvest products
32 products
Flower
Sin Mint Cookies
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 25.7%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Layer Cake
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 27.5%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Bluebird Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 24%
CBD 0.07%
Candy
Watermelon Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sunset Sherbet Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 86%
CBD 1.8%
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Resin
Woah Si Doh Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Snowball 89 Sugar 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 69.8%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Crumble 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Medihaze Pre-Roll 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Candy
Mango Chillers 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 99.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Resin
Diamond Dust Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 73.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Woah Si Doh Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Chocolate Cheeba Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Private Tangie Shatter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 74.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mother's Dream Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 78.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sin Mint Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
Cartridges
Zkittlez Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Layer Cake Pre-Roll 1.8g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Batter 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.04%
CBD 0%
Resin
Tropical Pink Sugar Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 79.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Punch
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.9%
CBD 0%
