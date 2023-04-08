Bedminster, Pennsylvania, August 4, 2023 - Deep Run Hemp, a hemp grower in Bedminster Township, Pennsylvania has made history with the first-ever legal shipment of CBD hemp flower into South Korea (Republic of Korea, ROK).



Deep Run Hemp, with AK Ventures, Inc., Oregon Hemp Genetics, and the Seoul National University, Department of Hemp Laboratory - coordinated with the South Korean Ministry of Food & Drug Safety, to facilitate the very first legal importation of hemp flower into the country for research and development purposes.



“The Seoul National University was looking for specific traits for its cannabis strains, starting with insomnia medication. We found those qualities in the strains developed by Oregon Hemp Genetics and grown by Deep Run Hemp,” said Alex Kim, President of AK Ventures.

