Our most popular item! Great value of 30 pieces at 25mg Delta 8 per gummy. The Deep Run Hemp Party Pack provides three tasty flavors: Watermelon, Mango and Blueberry! The relaxing and euphoric effects of our Delta 8 gummies has been described as the benefits of drinking wine... without having to drink the wine! These are intended for at home use only. Please start with one half gummy about 90 minutes before bed. This will allow you to monitor the effects and gauge your own dosage requirements. Want to take the edge off without alcohol? Try our Delta 8 gummies. Age 21 or over only.