No THC - just 25mg CBD per gummy for daily "FDA unsubstantiated results" regarding inflammation. Plus 123mg Vitamin C and 15mg Potassium for a low sugar vitamin boost.
Low sugar at 4%
30 pack = 1 month supply
25mg of CBD per gummie
Easy method to get your CBD and Vitamin C
Dosage 1 per day for unproven results
Deep Run Hemp
Greenhouse grower and distributor of hemp flower and high-quality hemp derived products.