About this product
Greenhouse grown hemp flower using organic methods for high terpenes, high CBD potency and flavor. Our premium small batch hand picked hemp flower - selected for Delta-8 enhancement due to the high CBD & terpene potency of the strains Purple 52, Royal Bounty, P50X and others we grow. Great flavor without any harshness. See our COA for the Delta-8 3.5g vial Melon OG for potency test results.
Delta-8 is a great option to elevate your attitude and perspective and may or may not provide many other unproven, unsubstantiated results.
Greenhouse grown with organic methods
Hand trimmed & curated
Delta-8 enhanced
Air-tight reusable/recyclable vial
Smooth easy flavor
Limited quantities
About this brand
Deep Run Hemp
Greenhouse grower and distributor of hemp flower and high-quality hemp derived products.