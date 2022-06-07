Greenhouse grown hemp flower using organic methods for high terpenes, high CBD potency and flavor. Our premium small batch hand picked hemp flower - selected for Delta-8 enhancement due to the high CBD & terpene potency of the strains Purple 52, Royal Bounty, P50X and others we grow. Great flavor without any harshness. See our COA for the Delta-8 3.5g vial Melon OG for potency test results.

Delta-8 is a great option to elevate your attitude and perspective and may or may not provide many other unproven, unsubstantiated results.

Greenhouse grown with organic methods

Hand trimmed & curated

Delta-8 enhanced

Air-tight reusable/recyclable vial

Smooth easy flavor

Limited quantities

