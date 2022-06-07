Expertly handcrafted Pre-roll made with greenhouse grown organic hemp flower for natural terpene flavors and cannabinoid potency. Infused with Delta-8 and natural terpene flavors for the unproven results desired from hemp.

Great for relaxing and taking the edge off - conveniently ready to go... right out of the tube.

1g Delta-8 Hemp flower

Smooth easy draw

Great flavor

Convenient packaging

Reusable, recyclable airtight tube