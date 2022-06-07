About this product
Expertly handcrafted Pre-roll made with greenhouse grown organic hemp flower for natural terpene flavors and cannabinoid potency. Infused with Delta-8 and natural terpene flavors for the unproven results desired from hemp.
Great for relaxing and taking the edge off - conveniently ready to go... right out of the tube.
1g Delta-8 Hemp flower
Smooth easy draw
Great flavor
Convenient packaging
Reusable, recyclable airtight tube
About this brand
Deep Run Hemp
Greenhouse grower and distributor of hemp flower and high-quality hemp derived products.