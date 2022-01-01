Sativa - Maui Wowie Flavor: 920mg @ 92% Delta-8 THC



Deep Run Hemp vape cartridges are made with Delta 8 THC derived from organically grown Hemp and are flavored with Natural Terpenes.



Smooth, light and easy draw on all our cartridges which work with any 510 connection device. Our cartridges do not contain any cutting agents. You can count on our cartridges to perform since they are made with high quality components such as stainless steel, ceramic heater and universal cartridge size.



2018 Farm Bill Compliant. Made in USA

For adult use only. Age verification required.



Important: Cold temperatures will cause vape carts to clog due to thicker viscosity. Clear them by heating them to body temp or slightly warmer and then pull or draw from the battery side of the cart to clear the clog and force the juice back into the cart. Also the battery contacts can get gummed up from leaking vape oil - it is recommended to clean the contacts regularly to maintain proper heating function of the battery and cartridge.



**For actual manufacturer defect refunds - we need the defective cart returned.

