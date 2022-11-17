About this product
The Art of Chocolate • l’arte du chocolat
Silky dark chocolate with a classy, sophisticated finish.
Crafted in small batches by our Master Chocolatier Ariel Memmer, Défoncé blends the finest sustainable and fair-traded Belgian Chocolate with premium, cannabis grown on the Central Coast of California for an experience like no other. From quality, hand-selected ingredients to our unique triangular molds to our luxurious packaging, every detail has been purposefully & deliberately designed ensuring Defonce delivers a truly smooth and delicious micro-dosed experience that is second to none. Vive du chocolat!
THC potency: 100mg THC per package, 5.5mg THC per serving
18 total servings
Dietary:
Gluten-free, vegan
Contains: soy
May contain milk, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts
License No. CDPH-10003205
Silky dark chocolate with a classy, sophisticated finish.
Crafted in small batches by our Master Chocolatier Ariel Memmer, Défoncé blends the finest sustainable and fair-traded Belgian Chocolate with premium, cannabis grown on the Central Coast of California for an experience like no other. From quality, hand-selected ingredients to our unique triangular molds to our luxurious packaging, every detail has been purposefully & deliberately designed ensuring Defonce delivers a truly smooth and delicious micro-dosed experience that is second to none. Vive du chocolat!
THC potency: 100mg THC per package, 5.5mg THC per serving
18 total servings
Dietary:
Gluten-free, vegan
Contains: soy
May contain milk, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts
License No. CDPH-10003205
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Défoncé
Think of the finest chocolate in the world...now add premium cannabis to it. That’s who we are. We are not a cannabis company. We are a purveyor of fine confections that happen to have cannabis as their special ingredient. The quality and delectable taste of our chocolate can hold its own with the best in the world, all while delivering a clean and safe high designed for everyone to enjoy.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003205