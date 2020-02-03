Golosa (DS36) - Delicious Seeds presents one of this year’s new strains, a plant resulting from crossing Blueberry x Grapefruit, which we THEN crossed with Bay 11.



This gorgeous hybrid, which was developed by our top breeder, is part of PROJECT 11 which began 4 YEARS AGO in OUR TEST LABORATORY, will surprise you with its very dark colours which are most prominent at the end of its cycle, finishing flowering in an intense jet- black that is very pretty.



With respect to taste, Golosa (DS36) (which can be translated into English as sweet-toothed, greedy or tempting) has hints of bitter fruits such as grapefruit, green mango with touches of peppermint, coffee and liquorice. Its flowers give off an aroma somewhere between green tea and thyme, a very pleasant smell that transports you rapidly to wooded places full of vegetation.



The strain is a medium-sized plant with very little branching and will finish flowering in around 60 days, giving you a very quick harvest. This is a very resistant plant and will not be affected, therefore, by mould or other pests.



Our Golosa (DS36) has quite high levels of active compounds, with some samples analysed showing values of more than 26% THC.



Taste: grapefruit, green mango with hints of peppermint, coffee and liquorice.



Aroma: Green tea, thyme