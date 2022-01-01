After more than two years research and development work, the Delicious Seeds R&D team presents its new strain of marihuana called Honeybells (DS34), which has high levels of CBD.



Honeybells (DS34) is the result of crossing Caramelo (DS20) (Lavender x Lavender), a mainly sativa strain with great genetic diversity – Hawaiian, Afghan, Colombian and Mexican - and highly valued for its unmistakeable lavender taste and aroma, with Carmen, which is very rich in CBD.



With ratios of 1:1, this plant is ideal for medicinal use as well as for those who want to combine its use with tasks requiring concentration.



Owing to its THC-CBD ratio, this plant is only mildly psychoactive.



Easy to grow and produces great yields – nearly 1g per watt indoors and 2kg outside.



Honeybells has a very pleasant lime/lemon taste with floral notes and is the perfect choice for those looking for something fresh with high levels of CBD.