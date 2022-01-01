About this product
After more than two years research and development work, the Delicious Seeds R&D team presents its new strain of marihuana called Honeybells (DS34), which has high levels of CBD.
Honeybells (DS34) is the result of crossing Caramelo (DS20) (Lavender x Lavender), a mainly sativa strain with great genetic diversity – Hawaiian, Afghan, Colombian and Mexican - and highly valued for its unmistakeable lavender taste and aroma, with Carmen, which is very rich in CBD.
With ratios of 1:1, this plant is ideal for medicinal use as well as for those who want to combine its use with tasks requiring concentration.
Owing to its THC-CBD ratio, this plant is only mildly psychoactive.
Easy to grow and produces great yields – nearly 1g per watt indoors and 2kg outside.
Honeybells has a very pleasant lime/lemon taste with floral notes and is the perfect choice for those looking for something fresh with high levels of CBD.
Honeybells (DS34) is the result of crossing Caramelo (DS20) (Lavender x Lavender), a mainly sativa strain with great genetic diversity – Hawaiian, Afghan, Colombian and Mexican - and highly valued for its unmistakeable lavender taste and aroma, with Carmen, which is very rich in CBD.
With ratios of 1:1, this plant is ideal for medicinal use as well as for those who want to combine its use with tasks requiring concentration.
Owing to its THC-CBD ratio, this plant is only mildly psychoactive.
Easy to grow and produces great yields – nearly 1g per watt indoors and 2kg outside.
Honeybells has a very pleasant lime/lemon taste with floral notes and is the perfect choice for those looking for something fresh with high levels of CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delicious Seeds
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious