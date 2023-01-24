Introducing one of three new Live Resin disposable lineups, these disposables are available in 2.5ml and contains Δ8+ THCh + THCb + Live Resin



Hindu Phunk is an Indica dominant hybrid with Limonene and Linalool terpene profiles lift you into a state of higher being!



Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.



Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+ THCH + THCB + LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)



Serving Size: 1 puff



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients:Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 8 THCH oil, Delta 8 THCB oil, Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts



100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.