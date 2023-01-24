The Delta 8 Pro™ puts the Pyramid in our Pyramid gummy name with its massive size! Each gummy is infused with 200mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. The recommended serving size for each gummy is 50mg per serving (1/4 gummy). Currently offered in 200mg Delta 8 THC or 50mg Delta 9 THC options. Try our delicious Dragonfruit flavor today!



Offered in a reusable container with 1 extra large gummy inside for a total of 200mg of Delta 8 THC. Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, these gummies contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.



Recommended Use: Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Effects from this product may be delayed up to two hours. Wait two hours before taking another serving. Do not consume more than one serving at a time.



Serving Size: 1/4 Gummy



Ingredients: Organic tapioca, organic cane sugar, fruit pectin organic flavor extracts, potassium citrate, citric acid, natural vegetable extracts (coloring), Industrial Hemp Extract (Delta 8 THC)



3rd party lab tested for potency and quality control.