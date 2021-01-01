Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Add this delicious syrup to your favorite cold beverage. Each 60mL bottle contains 300mg of Delta 8 THC.
The graduated lines on the side of the label will help you determine the amount you are pouring out.
50mg Delta 8 THC in 10mL of syrup.
This product is vegan friendly.
The graduated lines on the side of the label will help you determine the amount you are pouring out.
50mg Delta 8 THC in 10mL of syrup.
This product is vegan friendly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!