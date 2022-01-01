Our take on an old favorite from your childhood. Chocolate peanut butter coated rice cereal tossed in powdered sugar. Its savory and sweet, a crunchy delectable treat! Easy to dose out at just over 1 MG THC per piece, 50 MG THC per package. One serving: 4 pieces. Feel good about them also being gluten free so you can eat a little or a lot, either way its sure to hit the spot. Made with BHO to always be potent and effective.