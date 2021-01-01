About this product

1mL Hemp-Derived Delta-8 Distillate with Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Harlequin – Sativa – earthy, mango, musk, woody

Distillate drippers can be used for a variety of uses from filling your own vaporizers, dabbing or infusing your own edibles. Housed in borosilicate glass for heat resistance, the syringe can be heated directly with a lighter, submerged in hot water or microwaved on low heat to allow the oil to flow through the narrow tip. A 14ga 1/2″ blunt tip luer lock needle is included for your convenience. See FAQs for other tips.