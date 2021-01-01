Loading…
Logo for the brand Delta Alternatives

Delta Alternatives

Mixed Gummies Delta 8 Hemp Extract Edibles

Five each of all four of our delicious flavors make up this fruit bowl of gummies. Try them all and find your favorite! 20 cubes with 25mg Delta 8 per piece, 500mg per package.

Ingredients: Hemp Distillate, Cane Sugar, Glucose (corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavors, Spirulina (color) Grape juice powder (color) Elderberry juice (color), Beta-carotene (color), Ascorbic Acid.
