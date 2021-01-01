About this product

Made with organic extra virgin olive oil and doTERRA Peppermint essential oil, our Peppermint Olive Oil Tincture packs a punch and leaves a light, pleasant and soothing suggestion of mint on your lips. It can be placed under the tongue, in a mug of hot chocolate, or even massaged directly into troubled muscles! With 1500mg Delta-8 per bottle, there are 300 5mg doses or 30 50mg doses per bottle.

Ingredients: Olive Oil, Hemp Extract (Distillate), Peppermint Extract