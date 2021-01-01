Delta Alternatives
Pink Lemonade Gummies Delta 8 Hemp Extract Edibles
About this product
Bright, tart, and refreshing just like the name, our Pink Lemonade will cool your taste buds and refresh your spirit. 20 cubes with 25mg Delta 8 per piece, 500mg per package.
Ingredients: Hemp Distillate, Cane Sugar, Glucose (corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavors, Grape juice powder (color), Ascorbic Acid.
