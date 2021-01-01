About this product

Our famous Strawberry MCT tincture is known for its subtle, creamy strawberry flavor and it’s potent effects. Blended with organic MCT to maximize bioavailability, this tincture is delicious on its own or can add a dash of flavor to your favorite beverage. With 1500mg Delta-8 per bottle, there are 300 5mg doses or 30 50mg doses per bottle.

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Extract (Distillate), Organic Strawberry Extract