About this product

The Cali Orange Kush strain presents a primarily clearheaded, and mellow euphoria. Feelings of calm settle in quickly, accompanied by an elevation of the senses. Cerebral without being too intense, Calif Orange Kush aids creativity and focus, making it beneficial for the days you need to grind and get your creative juices flowing. The mental uplift exists alongside some mild physical relaxation; the Indica body euphoria is evident in larger doses of the strain.



A more evenly balanced hybrid than others, Cali Orange Kush uses more sativa-heavy orange-scented strains, Cali Orange is a flavorful option for stimulating and thoughtful recreational use.



Suggested Use: 1-2 Puffs to establish individual tolerance



Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes



