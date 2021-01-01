About this product

This premium Fruit Punch Delta 8 THC Shot is perfect for on-the-go situations all wrapped up in a nice easy, convenient, fast way to get your delta 8 THC for whatever the day throws at you. It has 75mg of delta 8 THC per bottle and we suggest to consume 1/2 bottle to establish individual tolerance. increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect.



Ingredients: High fructose corn syrup, water, citric acid, gum arabic, natural and artificial flavors, FD&C Red No. 40, Ester Gum, Brominated soybean oil, BHA, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), delta 8 THC.