About this product

The Raspberry Kush Delta 8 THC cartridge is said to have been derived from Rasberry cough and cheese kush giving users an exceptional taste of berries and cream that is smooth and pleasant. When used, a sense of happiness and focus coupled with an enjoyable euphoria is sure to have you relaxing in a unique way. This indica strain is perfect for those days you just want to escape and relax.



Suggested Use: 1-2 Puff te establish individual tolerance



Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes