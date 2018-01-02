Delta Extrax
The Raspberry Kush Delta 8 THC cartridge is said to have been derived from Rasberry cough and cheese kush giving users an exceptional taste of berries and cream that is smooth and pleasant. When used, a sense of happiness and focus coupled with an enjoyable euphoria is sure to have you relaxing in a unique way. This indica strain is perfect for those days you just want to escape and relax.
Suggested Use: 1-2 Puff te establish individual tolerance
Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes
Raspberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
