About this product
The blue dream strain also goes by the name Azure Haze, and is most commonly known for its Sativa traits. It gets its name from the fact that its origins are unknown; therefore, it must have been a dream. You can expect a sweet berry-like flavor from this strain.
This Blue Dream Hemp flower comes in a 1/8th jar and infused with HXY11-THC, Delta-8 THC, and Delta 8 THC.
This Blue Dream Hemp flower comes in a 1/8th jar and infused with HXY11-THC, Delta-8 THC, and Delta 8 THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.