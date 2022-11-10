Are you ready for an explosion of Blue Razzle!? These gummies feature a mixed berries flavor that sits right on your palate, full of sweetness and satisfaction. Jump in headfirst and experience the Razzle that you’ve been needing.



These Blue Razzle Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 10 gummy pieces per pack for a total of 1,250mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.