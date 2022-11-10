About this product
Are you ready for an explosion of Blue Razzle!? These gummies feature a mixed berries flavor that sits right on your palate, full of sweetness and satisfaction. Jump in headfirst and experience the Razzle that you’ve been needing.
These Blue Razzle Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 10 gummy pieces per pack for a total of 1,250mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.