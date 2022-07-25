Our Champagne Breath is like a glass of fine bubbly. The flavor of this Sativa strain includes a champagne-like aroma that’s reminiscent of a floral taste mixed with sweet pear. This pleasant savor mixed with the uplifting head high will have you feeling like you’re dining on cloud-9.
This disposable is part of a collaboration where we included our delicious terpenes and THC-O + THCP cannabinoids into a sleek and discreet device. You can expect great flavors from the Oleoresin and an experience like none other.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
