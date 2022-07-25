Our Champagne Breath is like a glass of fine bubbly. The flavor of this Sativa strain includes a champagne-like aroma that’s reminiscent of a floral taste mixed with sweet pear. This pleasant savor mixed with the uplifting head high will have you feeling like you’re dining on cloud-9.



This disposable is part of a collaboration where we included our delicious terpenes and THC-O + THCP cannabinoids into a sleek and discreet device. You can expect great flavors from the Oleoresin and an experience like none other.