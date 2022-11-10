The Green Crack strain is a light hearted Sativa that is known for that elevating experience. You can expect to taste a blend of fruit, citrus, and tropical notes. A couple of puffs might make you a bit more talkative, focused, and energetic. If you need a green boost – this strain could be what you’ve been looking for.



This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, you’ll need a 510 thread device in order to enjoy this product.