The Green Crack strain is a light hearted Sativa that is known for that elevating experience. You can expect to taste a blend of fruit, citrus, and tropical notes. A couple of puffs might make you a bit more talkative, focused, and energetic. If you need a green boost – this strain could be what you’ve been looking for.
This strain is perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups or if you’re looking for something smooth to get your day started. Also, you’ll need a 510 thread device in order to enjoy this product.
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.